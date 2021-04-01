The Atlanta Voice’s editor-in-chief Marshall Latimore dies at 36

MARTEL SHARPE

Copy Editor | The Atlanta Voice

The Atlanta Voice lost a piece of its heart on Tuesday, March 9, when its Executive Editor and Chief Content Officer Marshall A. Latimore, 36, passed away suddenly. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Latimore served as executive editor since joining The Atlanta Voice in 2017.

“Marshall stood in the epicenter of this Atlanta treasure as we have transformed The Atlanta Voice into a multi-media powerhouse set to grow our legacy for generations to come,” said Janis Ware, publisher of The Atlanta Voice.

“His leadership cannot be replaced, but his direction will be followed as our mission continues to be a voice for the voiceless.”

A Birmingham, Alabama native, Latimore moved to Atlanta from Nashville, Tennessee, to head up The Atlanta Voice’s editorial department and help transform it into a multi-media company, leaving his position as the executive editor of StayOnTheGo Magazine, where he resided for four years.

Prior to taking his position at StayOnTheGo, he also served as a graphic designer for Gannett, the Alabama Media Group, Gatehouse Media, before becoming the art director for the Houston Defender Media Group.

Latimore spearheaded a rebranding transformation for The Atlanta Voice and helped elevate the media outlet’s name to national visibility.

“Marshall’s leadership, vision and his unique ability to shepherd up-and-coming journalists are some of the ingredients to his flame I seek to never extinguish,” said Itoro Umontuen, digital managing editor. “More than a co-worker, he was a brother to me and those who knew him best, harkening back to our college days at Tennessee State University.”

In a short amount of time, he changed The Atlanta Voice’s look, in print and online, brought in new talent, wrote newsbreaking articles, and touched many lives in the process.

“One of the major changes Marshall brought to the organization was a renewed sense of community,” Umontuen said. “He had a unique way of connecting with people that was genuine. People would leave meetings feeling enriched, entertained and with greater insight.”

Latimore’s commitment to journalism was seen through his involvement in the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) where he mentored young Black journalists. He was also a mentor for the General Motor’s “Discover The Unexpected” program, which took Black journalists for Historically Black Colleges & Universities and placed them with historical Black newspapers for a summer internship.

He also personally mentored students from Georgia State University, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College, giving many of them their first bylines and cover stories.

Additionally, there were many people who he kept in constant contact who never formally met him in person. His influence was never felt just in Atlanta but from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean and from the most southern regions of America to the Canadian border.

Latimore also is survived by his mother, Mary, and brothers, Mitchell, Michel and Martin.

The family is currently in the process of organizing a memorial service. They are also planning to set up a scholarship fund in Latimore’s name.

If anyone would like to donate to the Latimore family or send them anything during this time, please contact csuggs@theatlantavoice.com for instructions on how to proceed.