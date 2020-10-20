The Las Vegas Review-Journal, Nevada’s most trusted source for local news, selects SCS’s Production Suite

SCS is pleased to announce that the Las Vegas Review-Journal has contracted with SCS to install its Production Suite – Layout-8000, SCS/ClassPag and SCS/Track – in 2021.

The systems will be part of an overhaul of the Review-Journal’s entire advertising and production workflow.

“We’re excited that the staff in Las Vegas recognized SCS’s Production Suite as the industry leader,” Phil Curtolo, director of sales at SCS, said. “Layout-8000, SCS/ClassPag and SCS/Track continue to be the standard for automated ad dummying, classified pagination, and digital and print ad production management.”

The SCS Production Suite will be integrated with AdPoint from Lineup, continuing to expand a relationship which includes implementations at The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Sonoma Media Investments and, most recently, the new Gannett.

About the Review-Journal:

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is Nevada's most trusted source for local news, Las Vegas sports, business news, gaming news, entertainment news and more.

About SCS:

SCS offers an extensive line of publishing-related applications, including Layout-8000™. More than 300 sites producing over 2,000 publications in 10 countries in five languages use SCS mission-critical software every day. SCS is privately held by Richard and Martha Cichelli. You can learn more about SCS at www.newspapersystems.com.