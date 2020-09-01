Tom Sutherland (1924-2020)

Tom Sutherland, the inspiration for “The Old Grouch” in the Casper (Wyoming) Star Tribune for many years, died July 6. He was 95.

Born in Winnsboro, Texas, on October 8, 1924, he was one of 11 children, and he became a lifelong, fervent Texas A & M zealot. After high school, he served as a Marine during World War II. While working the oil fields of North Dakota, he met his wife, Irene Cuskelly. They were married 57 years

Settling in Casper in 1960, they raised four boys, and Tom could be found about town on the Little League diamonds, the Midget Football fields and any community golf course that would allow him on the links.

He was an early and active member of the Wyoming Democratic Party, serving five terms as Natrona County assessor.

Tom was known for his articles as sports and night editor at the Casper Star Tribune. For years, “The Old Grouch” entertained Casper weekly with his comedic insight, hauntingly resembling his creator in both appearance and demeanor.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Irene (Cuskelly) and his eldest son, Shannon. He is survived by three sons, Shaun (Scotia), Shane (Karen) and Sharman (Elaine) and five grandchildren, Jai (Tyler), Adam, Rachael, Chae and Taj, and two great-grandchildren, Chayton and Arya.