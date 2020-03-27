Ultimate PrintSource Inc launches web portals

When business is good you should advertise, when business is bad you MUST advertise.

Ultimate PrintSource Inc has launched two web portals to help in this crisis.

The first is a portal of pre-made rack card templates that highlight COVID-19 news coverage: http://ultimateprintsource.chi.v6.pressero.com/category/covid19

The second is a portal of single-sheet flyers. Single-sheet flyers are a great way to get your advertisers some exposure. With new pricing, calculator ordering has never been easier. Click here: http://ultimateprintsource.chi.v6.pressero.com/product/60-inserts-special-pricing