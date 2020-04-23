Urge Congress to stop putting off looming USPS crisis — add your signature

The U.S. Postal Service is dangerously close to a major disruption. Its cash is expected to hit a wall by the end of the fiscal year, which is Sept.30. Congress authorized a $10 billion loan to keep it afloat, but as of today, the USPS still does not have that cash.



NNA is joining a host of other business groups to urge Congress to stop putting off dealing with this looming crisis. After a decade of neglect by Congress, USPS is in bad shape. If we lose the ability to get mail delivered, the economic woes from COVID-19 are going to multiply alarmingly.

Please consider adding your newspaper's title to the letter here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/usps_letter_to_congress

Your participation will be listed only by title, city and state. Other information will be for NNA's internal use.



NNA needs to hear from you by 10 a.m. EDT on Monday, April 27, if you wish to be included.



Thanks for joining in this fight.