Wallace Graphics transforms print shop with Heidelberg investments in all stages of production

KENNESAW, Georgia – Since opening in 1987, Wallace Graphics, located in Atlanta Georgia, has always been guided by its customers’ needs to drive the company’s investment decisions. To keep up with these market demands, Wallace Graphics has chosen Heidelberg as its reliable partner for all parts of its business, including its latest installment — a Speedmaster CX 102-5+L.

“I’ve grown up with Heidelberg,” Jonathan Wallace, president of Wallace Graphics, said. “They’re the Cadillac of presses – they are first class, invest in their products, supply the best equipment, and are always there for us, which is why we always depend upon Heidelberg from prepress to press to postpress and beyond.”

WORKFLOW TO STREAMLINE THE COMPLETE PRODUCTION PROCESS

At the center of Wallace Graphics’ production process is Heidelberg’s Prinect workflow, which gives a single vendor solution to address the company’s complete workflow needs – from the initial customer request through the complete manufacturing cycle – with modules for prepress through offset and digital printing to postpress.

According to Wallace, “Prinect, in combination with the CX, has taken Wallace Graphics to the next level. The production information and reporting we receive from Prinect keeps us ahead of the competition. Since we are working with Heidelberg across the board, Prinect allows us to streamline jobs and keep them running smoothly.”

TECHNOLOGY TO EFFICIENTLY PARTNER WITH EMPLOYEES

The Prinect workflow drives Wallace Graphics’ Heidelberg Suprasetter CtP device, which produces twenty-one 40” plates in one hour. The print shop then sends the plates over to its new Heidelberg Speedmaster CX 102-5+L — running alongside a Heidelberg SM 102-5P+L — using several Saphira Consumables including proofing paper, fountain solutions, rollers, and wash-up cloths. While all equipment creates an impact within the company, Wallace Graphics wasn’t expecting the complete transformation the new CX 102 would have on the print shop.

According to Wallace, “Previously, our makeready times were about 20 minutes, and we were running about 10,000 sheets an hour. Since installing this press, our makeready times are now 5-10 minutes, and we’re consistently running 16,500 sheets an hour on any material. Thanks to the new CX 102, we are able to produce the work of 2.5 older 40” presses and supply our customers a more consistent product."

The technology impacting the makeready speeds includes Prinect Inpress Control 2, which is the industry’s leading inline spectrophotometer that measures and controls color and registers on the fly at any speed – delivering the first measurable result in less than 60 sheets. Also equipped with “Push to Stop” technology, jobs are autonomously changed over without operator intervention and continue to print until the operator intervenes. The Push-to-Stop technology is made possible with Prinect workflow in combination with Intellistart 2, a unique integrated software system for effective job preparation, which greatly reduces the number of operating steps during a job change.

“’Push to Stop’ technology is very impressive – it allows us to give our customers better turnaround times while also providing the quality that will make their brand stand out,” Wallace said. “The technology on the press makes it easier for our operators to do their jobs and do it as efficiently as possible in spite of the stress of providing faster turn times and more jobs.”

Wallace Graphics’ depends on other labor-saving devices in its bindery department including its Stahlfolder TH 82 and high-speed POLAR cutters. Providing high-quality folding at 12,000 sheets per hour, the Stahlfolder TH 82 has massively reduced the company’s makeready times due to the automated set-up and ability to store and recall settings for repeat jobs, and Wallace Graphics expects to install another Stahlfolder in its print shop soon.

Additionally, Wallace Graphics utilizes several high-speed POLAR cutters including a POLAR Cutter 92, 115, and 137 with a transomat and a jogger. According to Wallace, “It’s incredible how much one person can produce with the POLAR cutter. In high school, my summer job was stacking paper on the pallet, and that’s where our transomat comes in. It helps us increase our productivity, while also making it easier on our employees.”

PARTNERSHIP THAT CONTINUES GROWING

As Wallace Graphics has grown, the company has continued to depend upon Heidelberg due to the reliable partnership and Heidelberg’s ability to continue to advance the technology of the equipment as the needs of the industry have changed.

“From childhood to high school to now, I’ve grown up with Heidelberg,” said Wallace. “However, as we’ve grown as a company, Heidelberg’s changed too and is able to keep us at the forefront of the market. We’ll continue to trust Heidelberg with our machines and grow together in the years to come.”

In 1987, Wallace Graphics began humbly as a one-man print shop in Atlanta, Georgia. Throughout the history of the company, Wallace Graphics’ mission has been to provide the highest level of professional personal service to clients. As a full service commercial printer, Wallace Graphics provides digital, offset and large format printing, direct mail services, fulfillment and more. The company’s “People First” principle is lived out every single day no matter the growth at Wallace Graphics.