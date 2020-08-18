YOUR RESPONSE NEEDED: Mail service changes

Today, the USPS Postal Service has committed to suspending some of its cost-cutting measures until after the election. However, the letter does not necessarily address all of our concerns, including our urging that service levels continue at satisfactory levels until the nation recovers from the coronavirus challenges.



NNA is being asked by postal regulators and members of Congress for more information on how our members are viewing mail service changes. I would appreciate it if you would devote some time to this short survey. We will not use your name or your newspaper's name in our reporting, but may contact you for more detail as we explore our public policy options.

This is separate from the USPS Inspector General's survey earlier this month. This one is just for NNA's use. Even if you answered the earlier one, we would still like to hear from you.



As always, if you want to send me an email, you may send it to me at publisher@douglas-budget.com.

Thank you for helping our industry.