'A Walk Around' engages readers and interests advertisers

Janice Hunt, publisher of the Oakland (Illinois) Independent, shared a content idea that intrigued readers with plenty of time on their hands, plus drew advertisers.

"Back in the early days of the stay-at-home order when people were trying to find ways to stay occupied, I put together a game called 'A Walk Around Oakland,'" Hunt explained. "Each stop was a place or sight a person would see around town. I sold the blank space in the game board as advertising at the normal column-inch rate. Several readers reached out to say they enjoyed it."

If you have a great idea for community newspapers, please share! Any Mother's Day ideas?

Email kate@nna.org.