News-Register uses TMC to share vital 'Community Messages'

Newspapers reach far and wide.

Not only with standalone circulation, but beyond. … With Total Market Coverage (TMC), a newspaper can cover every household in a zip code.

Amidst the coronavirus and COVID-19 “information overload,” News-Register Publisher Jeb Bladine promoted this feat to all area mayors, city/county administrators, school district superintendents and board chairs in McMinnville, Oregon.

The Bladine family publishes The News-Register twice a week — Tuesday and Friday — reaching 8,000 households, plus a TMC publication, the Yamhill Valley Views, covering 25,000 households.

He wrote in an email, “Total home delivery of print is the most effective communication to the community. Together, we can keep our community informed in these challenging times.”

“We sold $5,000 worth of ‘Community Messages’ the first day,” Bladine said via email. “Maybe it stops there; maybe we can build on it. … The response could bridge the revenue gap to allow continued print publication of our newspaper.”