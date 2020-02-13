Adams Publishing Group chooses Brainworks Stratica as its enterprise wide solution

SAYVILLE, New York — Brainworks Software is pleased to announcement that longtime customer, Adams Publishing Group, has chosen Brainworks Stratica Advertising & CRM solution for its estimated 550 users company wide.

Mark Adams, president & CEO of Adams Publishing Group said, “We wanted a partner that has similar values and prides themselves on high-quality customer service like we do. Being a Brainworks development partner has allowed us to make our vision a reality.

“We’re excited to have Stratica because it will provide our sales reps the forecasting and pipeline tools they will need to identify and capitalize on revenue opportunities and growth. With Stratica being mobile, it will make our sales reps more efficient so they can spend more time with customers and sell more. The combination of APG and Brainworks is going to make us an unstoppable force.”

Adams Publishing Group currently has 27 daily newspapers, more than 100 non-daily newspapers, and a number of other media-related businesses in 15 states and the District of Columbia. Other Adams family enterprises include outdoor advertising (billboards), radio, wine, Camping World/Good Sam (recreational vehicles) and significant philanthropic endeavors.

“The media industry expectations are at an all-time high and we do our best work helping our customers succeed,” explained Rick Sanders, president & CEO at Brainworks Software. We look forward to working with APG, both as customer and co-development partner. We recognize that significant changes are happening in the traditional partner model and the best path to profitability in this industry is through co-development partnerships that are easy to do business with like APG.”

About Brainworks

Brainworks recently marked its 30th year of software development experience. Brainworks continues to build on its reputation of providing innovative media solutions through ongoing discussions with its publishing partners. Brainworks Software has been installed at more than 1,000 publications over the past three decades. Brainworks has offices in Sayville, New York; Wichita, Kansas, and Belleville, Ontario, Canada. Find them at www.brainworks.com.