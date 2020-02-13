All Color increases productivity, quality with Heidelberg Speedmaster XL 106-6+L

KENNESAW, Georgia — Two years after installation, All Color, a family-owned and operated print shop in Deer Park, New York, is still reaping the benefits from the technology of the Speedmaster XL 106-6+L from Heidelberg.

MORE JOBS PER DAY AT SHORTER TIMES

After maximizing the capacity on two older sheet-fed presses, All Color decided to make the switch to the Speedmaster XL 106-6+L in order to increase volume and lower costs. Since the Speedmaster was installed two years ago, All Color is now able to go from job to job at the fastest speeds possible due to “Push to Stop” technology, which autonomously changes jobs over without operator intervention and continues to print until the operator interrupts it.

“Push to Stop” technology is made possible with Prinect workflow in combination with Intellistart 2, a new unique integrated software system for effective job preparation, which greatly reduces the number of operating steps during a job change.

“At All Color, we do a vast variety of work from commercial to packaging to label,” said Steven Bogue, president of All Color. “When looking for a press, we knew we needed a piece of equipment that could handle the flexibility and the quality we need to keep up with our demanding clients. Thanks to ‘Push to Stop’ technology, we are able to complete more jobs per day in a short time frame.”

Cutting make-ready times in half, All Color is able to handle even the most complex job changes at the fastest speeds possible. With Prinect Inpress Control 2, the Speedmaster XL 106 delivers the first measuring results in less than 60 sheets, and the run is ready to start in less than a minute.

“Inpress Control is the greatest thing in the world. Thanks to the consistency of Inpress Control, we are able to produce day in and day out, which has really led to our success,” Bogue said. “I will never buy a press again without it. It would almost be like buying a car without air conditioning – it just should not be done.”

PART OF THE FAMILY

All Color is a complete Heidelberg shop equipped with Prinect workflow, a Suprasetter CtP, a Speedmaster SM 102, a Speedmaster XL 75, a POLAR cutter, a Stahlfolder TH 82 and TH 66, and also uses Heidelberg Saphira Consumables.

“Using Saphira Consumables ensures that when we put a job on, it will be correct,” Bogue said. “Heidelberg’s consumables are always consistent whether it is ink, fountain solution, wash-up cloths, alcohol replacement or proofing paper.”

Being a complete Heidelberg, fully automated shop, All Color is at the leading edge of the most productive and efficient print shops in the industry. According to Bogue, “We chose Heidelberg because Heidelberg has been a part of our family since 1998. As we continue to grow our company, we know that Heidelberg will be right there to have our back and support us. Whether it’s our XL 106, cutters, or consumables, we know that they will help us with all of our printing needs.”

About All Color

Since 1959, All Color is a family owned and operated print shop. They have been a leader in providing high quality printing at affordable prices. From prepress to finished product, All Color has the equipment and staff to satisfy customers printing needs. Their 50+ years of experience goes into every job printed.