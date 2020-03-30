Lions Light shares solutions
Mar 30, 2020
Lions Light hosts 100+ newspaper websites. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, some of its newspapers have put temporary solutions in place, such as:
- Putting a Donations page on the website for businesses and/or victims in the community.
- Urging readers to continue supporting local businesses in any way possible. This could be ordering takeout from a favorite restaurant, or purchasing gift certificates, etc.
- Posting breaking news articles multiple times per week (often daily) about the latest news on COVID-19, and the status of government assistance for businesses and individuals.
- Adding a Business Directory to the newspaper's website, to provide yet another resource to connect consumers with businesses.
- And Dan Wilcox' — VP and partner at Lions Light — favorite: Turning off all paywalls and making the website freely accessible to everyone.