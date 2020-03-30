Let Memoriams help with obituary and death notice placements

At this time when your funeral home and staff resources may be impacted, let Memoriams help with obituary and death notice placements. Memoriams already has over 3,300 newspapers configured in the U.S. and Canada.

This free-to-newspapers service is available to any media property that needs help. For newspapers already configured with rates and deadlines in the Memoriams system, simply place the Memoriams.com link on your site to “Submit an Obituary.”

Funeral homes may create a free account, and the seven-day-a-week customer support team can take it from there. All obituaries can be paid by credit card, and you receive 100% of your revenues. To find out if you are part of the Memoriams network, or to add your rates and deadlines, email info@memoriams.com.