Austin, Palm Beach and Albuquerque select Tecnavia

BURNSVILLE, Minnesota — Tecnavia announced that three newspapers — the Austin (Texas) American-Statesman, the Palm Beach (Florida) Post and the Palm Beach (Florida) Daily News — went live on their Print Replica Feb. 18.

A month prior, the Albuquerque (New Mexico) Journal implemented Tecnavia’s eEdition on web browser and their Total Media 2-in-One App to upgrade their audience user experience.

Tecnavia continues to lead North America in providing a print replica platform that is trusted by some of the largest daily circulated newspapers, such as the Wall Street Journal and USA Today, and attributes the continued growth to their reliability in delivering complete and on time editions, plus multiple features that drive engagement and revenues.

“Having these three major metros and respected newspapers in their communities select Tecnavia provides us with continued confidence that we are delivering an intuitive reading solution service to the industry.” Diane Amato, Tecnavia vice president of sales, said.

Tecnavia, with 45 years in business, has 20 years experience in e-publishing and has pioneered the concept of digital print editions. Today, Tecnavia, the premier vendor in our space, manages over 2,000 titles and processes over 8 million pages per year for publishers both large and small. Along with digital editions, services include live news apps, website hosting, meters, digital archives, eTearsheets and the new Tecnavia Ad Network. Tecnavia aims to continue offering high-performance, innovative and cost-effective solutions relying on hard work, bright ideas and continuous research and development.