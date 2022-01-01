CherryRoad Media acquiring seven Minnesota newspapers

CherryRoad Media Inc. has announced it is acquiring seven Minnesota newspapers from Gannett Co. Inc.

The newspapers include the Granite Falls Advocate-Tribune, Montevideo American News and Redwood Falls Gazette in west central Minnesota, as well as four other Minnesota papers — the Crookston Times, the Sleepy Eye Herald-Dispatch, the St. James Plaindealer and the Cottonwood Tri-County News.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented Gannett in the transaction. Terms were not disclosed. The sale will be effective January 1, 2022.

"CherryRoad is excited to be adding Crookston, Montevideo, Granite Falls, Cottonwood, Redwood Falls, Sleepy Eye and St. James to the group of communities we serve," said Jeremy Gulban, CEO of CherryRoad Media. "We look forward to continuing our investment in community journalism in Minnesota by building upon the work we have done over the past year in Grand Marais and International Falls. I wish to express my appreciation to Gannett for working with us on this opportunity."

CherryRoad Media acquired its first newspaper in November 2020, the Cook County News Herald in Grand Marais, Minnesota. The company launched a new Minnesota newspaper, the Rainy Lake Gazette, in International Falls in July 2021. CherryRoad now operates newspapers in eight states: Arkansas, Alabama, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska.

CherryRoad Media is a whole owned subsidiary of CherryRoad Technologies, a Parsippany, New Jersey-based technology company that has been in business since 1983.