CitySpark releases virtual event feature set

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – CitySpark, an event listing and discovery platform for publishers and their audiences, has introduced a virtual event feature set to collect, display and promote live virtual, online and streaming events.

CitySpark is also now including both local and national virtual listings as part of its built-in content in every market. Publishers will have multiple channels for sharing live virtual events taking place in their community, as well as relevant virtual events taking place across the country.

The new functionality is integrated into all CitySpark products — calendars, widgets, print publishing, newsletter feeds, voice skills and API.

“As communities adjust to restrictions on in-person gatherings, we have seen a surge in events moving online as live virtual gatherings,” David Haynie, CitySpark CEO, said. “Live events—whether in person or online—fill an important role in our lives as we interact, learn, share, appreciate, and enjoy life together. With our virtual event listings and publisher tools, we hope to provide some connection in this time of distancing.”

There are no additional costs for the new features or content and existing CitySpark customers have automatically been updated. To learn more or schedule a demo visit cityspark.com or contact sales@cityspark.com.

CitySpark is a Salt Lake City, Utah-based digital content and software service, providing more than 750 media companies with comprehensive local event listings, a powerful listing platform and tool suite, and meaningful new revenue streams. Its products generate more than 1.5 billion pageviews annually.