COVID-19 crisis calls for creative solutions

BATTLE GROUND, Washington — Pediment Publishing, a book publisher serving the newspaper industry for nearly 25 years, remains operational. Printing plants and fulfillment warehouses have been deemed “essential” to ensure it can continue to serve newspapers.

During this time of uncertainty, Pediment’s direct to consumer e-commerce is seeing a 20% increase in book sales week over week as consumers work from home, hungry for compelling content.

Newspaper partners have been reaching out to schedule book projects into Q3 and Q4 to help offset potential advertising losses with consumer revenue generated through books. Leading book ideas include sports books to fill the void for fans left adrift by cancelled seasons and books recounting the impact of COVID-19 on the community a newspaper serves.

To help newspapers through this difficult time, Pediment Publishing has happily waived all consulting fees to discuss book ideas to generate consumer revenue. Additionally, all book projects where content can be provided digitally will be placed on our no-risk publishing plan. This upside-only approach helps newspapers launch book projects and start collecting consumer revenue while ensuring there is no financial risk.

Reach out to President Chris Fenison at (360) 281-0711 or chris@pediment.com for more information.