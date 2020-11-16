dotphoto offers to build free photo website for community newspapers

Since 1999, dotphoto.com has served newspapers, professional photographers and consumers. Now, dotphoto is offering to build a free photo website that mimics the design of a newspaper's current website.

Newspapers can upload their photos to the website, and get paid monthly by check of PayPal for photography sales. dotphoto sells everything from 3x5s to mugs to posters and even digital downloads. Newspapers can choose which products to sell.

The dotphoto newspaper photo website will include the newspaper's logo and a banner that clicks back to the newspaper's website. There is no charge for setup or storage, and dotphoto is waiving the $19.99 annual fee for NNA members. dotphoto asks only that you add a link on your website to your new photo website.

To take advantage of this offer, write NNA@dotphoto.com or call Glenn at (609) 608-0640.