Editor's note: 2021 publication schedule

At at a meeting of the National Newspaper Association Foundation Board of Directors on November 13, directors approved a proposal to return monthly trade newspaper, Publishers’ Auxiliary, to printing monthly in 2021.

The January issue will go to press at White Wolf Web & Digital Printers in Sheldon, Iowa, on December 20, and then will enter mail at the end of the month.

Any Pub Aux comments, suggestions or change of address, email Managing Editor Kate Richardson at kate@nna.org. Your letters are welcome! If you prefer to mail comments, please mail to NNA, PO Box 13323, Pensacola, FL 32591-3323, attn: Kate Richardson.