Free coronavirus special section available

Green Shoot Media, a provider of newspaper special section content, is making a news package about the COVID-19 outbreak available at no charge to newspapers.

"Coronavirus: Just the Facts" takes a straightforward approach to reporting on the pandemic. It looks to the experts for tips to help communities face the public health threat of COVID-19.

Topics include who is at the highest risk, what to do if you get sick, how to talk to children about the threat, who should be tested, traveling during the outbreak and handling illness-related anxiety and stress.

More information on the section, including a sample PDF, is available here. Papers can download the section at no charge by filling out this form.

Green Shoot Media Owner Derek Price explains the project in a video here.