Free COVID-19 public service announcement campaign

National Newspaper Association colleague, the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, has designed a series of print and digital ads that each highlight one of the actions recommended by the CDC to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and manage the associated stress related to this pandemic. Download and run these ads in and on your news media properties to help keep your readers informed and healthy.

Visit the PNMA site here to download the content. If you have questions about these ads or encounter trouble downloading, please email marketing@panewsmedia.org.