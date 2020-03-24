FREE Fun Kid Scoop Activity Packets
Mar 24, 2020
Have smart fun at home! Keep brains busy! KidScoop is offering free, fun activity packets. Visit their site to download: https://www.kidscoop.com/free-fun-kid-scoop-activity-packets/
National Newspaper Association colleague, the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, has designed a series of print and digital ads that each highlight one of the actions recommended by the CDC to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and manage the associated stress related to this pandemic.
As the scope and threat of the coronavirus pandemic becomes clear, people all over the world hunger for two things: an effective vaccine and truthful information about the disease.
Green Shoot Media, a provider of newspaper special section content, is making a news package about the COVID-19 outbreak available at no charge to newspapers.