Google News Initiative looking to fund underrepresented audiences ⁠— application deadline extended to Aug. 12

Our contacts at Google have encouraged NNA members to consider applying to the North American Google News Initiative Innovation Challenge ahead of the 8/12 deadline.

This is a funding opportunity for innovative projects that can scale to the rest of the news ecosystem, and this version specifically focuses on projects that generate growth and diversification of revenue for local media who elevate underrepresented audiences and promote diversity, equity and inclusion within their journalism. A webinar about the Challenge is available here.

LaToya Drake, Google head of media representation, said the theme of this effort is closing equity gaps.

“Who is affected by the gaps in your coverage?” Drake said. “What are the size of those gaps? How will this funding help you close those coverage gaps? And what is the impact of the gap on the community right now?”

Google will prioritize evolving business models, elevating quality journalism and empowering newsroom technology.

If you have specific questions about the application process, please email nagnichallenge@google.com.

The GNI application and more information is available here: https://newsinitiative.withgoogle.com/innovation-challenges/how-to-apply/NA/#application-process

Please let us know if NNA can be of any assistance.