Great Idea Exchange ⁠— Missouri's Dennis Warden has enough great ideas to keep us busy for a while!

Recently, a friend directed me to Missouri publisher and NNA member, Dennis Warden in Owensville. In short, Dennis is delighting his readers and making his advertisers happy with both an innovative approach to marketing and a fun outlook on his community.

Like many of us, Dennis is quick to point some of his most successful ad ideas are not original to him. As most of us know, one of the rewards of judging newspaper contests is the rich bounty of creativity you’re exposed to when poring over an entire state’s collection of newspapers.

The first ad idea that caught my attention from Dennis is one he is quick to admit he found while judging Illinois’ newspaper contest and it’s called, simply, the “Church Steeple Contest.”

It’s a full page, with sig ads at the bottom, and features photos of church steeples along with a list of the church names. The idea is to match the steeple with the correct church.

Church steeples range from the majestic and intricate to plain but, like much of the landscape, many go largely unnoticed on a daily basis. That is, until you can win a prize for paying attention.

And if your community is like Dennis' — or mine — chances are you can run several of these pages because your community probably has, literally, hundreds of church steeples scattered across the area. People will love it and the churches will appreciate the attention. Simple and profitable!

Want to put a little more work into a different kind of page ad promo that is both fun and educational? Dennis offers the Gasconade County “Town and Place Name” Crossword Puzzle. Info is taken from the state historical society’s info and it’s sponsored by sig ads. We all know newspaper readers love crossword puzzles. Again, simple and profitable!

The Gasconade County Republican and related papers are great educational tools in many ways and here a few more where good ad ideas mean higher profits:

"These next four sections were all run four years in a row,” Dennis explains . "We promoted them as educational sections and printed extra copies for the schools. They were easy to sell and gave us a chance to sell to those who do not advertise normally, like politicians.”

The first was a section titled “45 Famous Missourians” and featured well-known figures from the state. The subtitle is "Trivia, Quotes and More on Famous Missourians for Students of All Ages.” This section contains info on everyone from Maya Angelou to Brad Pitt and many more. How can you not read and enjoy a section like this? Yes, every state has a number of famous people who, with a little research, can make for entertaining reading.

The next three sections are similar, but different. One is “Presidential Profiles” with short profiles of each of the 45 U.S. Presidents. Dennis piggybacked on the response to this section with a follow-up that included similar profiles on all of America’s First Ladies! Interesting reading for sure!

The last of these special sections is titled “U.S. States and Territories.” In a time when knowledge of American geography is at an abysmal low, this section has real value. It’s also guaranteed to be entertaining reading because the research also discloses peculiar laws in each state and unusual events and occurrences.

But I’ve saved what I think may be the very best for last.

Dennis Warden’s section titled “Kids In Ads” makes advertisers’ children and grandchildren the stars of the show. The section is 100% advertising, something we can all appreciate. Yes, this section takes some work to gather all the photos, many taken by the Republican staff and many advertiser-provided, but it’s those photos that guarantee every ad will be seen and the section will be an annual hit!

I’m sure all of you will have many questions about these sections and how you can do your own. Be sure to sign up for the special “Great Idea Exchange" webinar scheduled for Thursday, October 29 at 3 p.m. Eastern time where Dennis Warden will join me for a Zoom discussion of these terrific ideas and pass along tips so your ads can be successful, too!

Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/great_idea_exchange_puzzles

Robert M. Williams Jr. is available for consultation on how to create more revenue, help you deal with inevitable newspaper issues or be a sympathetic ear for NNA members looking for an experienced publisher to listen. Email him at robert@nna.org or call (912) 281-5438 from 10 a.m -3 p.m. ET, Monday-Friday.