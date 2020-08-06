Grow Your Newsroom Staff with Report for America ⁠— Q&A webinar Friday, Aug 21

Report for America recently announced that applications are open for news organizations interested in hosting more than 300 emerging journalists in their newsrooms for up to three years, beginning next June.

On Friday, August 21, Report for America's Co-founder Steve Waldman and National Director Kim Kleman will host a Zoom discussion from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. CT and discuss how newsrooms can grow their staffs.

The program recruits journalists and pays half the salary, up to $25,000. The other half is split between the host news organization and local donors.

The application deadline is Sept. 30, 2020, and newsrooms will be publicly announced in December. Attentive to the budgeting and fundraising needs of some newsrooms, an early decision will be made for those who apply by Aug. 31.

Currently, Report for America has 225 corps members at more than 160 local news organizations in 46 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. These include daily and weekly newspapers, digital-only news outlets, radio and television stations.

Next year, the initiative aims to place 350 emerging journalists with local newsrooms in every state.

Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/pubauxlive_grow_newsroom_staff_report_for_america (free for NNA members & nonmembers)