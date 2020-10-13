Guide to election reporting 2020

The Reporters Committee has released an updated Election Legal Guide with new information on the press and public's right to access ballots, voter rolls, and the initial ballot counts and recount process in key battleground states to help journalists as they cover the election and the anticipated increased use of mail-in ballots: https://www.rcfp.org/resources/election-legal-guide/

The guide also includes information on:

deadlines for counting and certifying state election results and where to find up-to-date results on the night of the election and thereafter in key battleground states;

journalists’ rights and restrictions regarding exit polling;

newsgathering in or near polling places; and

laws pertaining to taking and publishing ballot selfies.

Additionally, special coverage of the RCFP Legal Hotline on Election Day, with attorneys on call in key battleground states, in addition to the Reporters Committee’s D.C.-based attorneys, will be available. Journalists with legal questions or who encounter issues while reporting can contact the hotline via online form or by calling 1-800-336-4243.