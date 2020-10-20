Hear lessons on life and business from NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill

NNA members are invited to join the free UPS® Success after Success webinar series.

Join the NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill Talks Business webinar on Thursday October 22 to hear about Grant Hill’s response to challenges that could have ended his basketball career and his winning mindset to business.

In this exclusive VIP event, Grant, the founder of Hill Ventures, Inc. and Atlanta Hawks Vice-Chairman, goes one-on-one with Gerard Gibbons, UPS president of small business and U.S. marketing, to talk about what it takes to overcome setbacks and how to adapt your business game plan to set yourself up for success.

Hear Grant’s mindset for problem solving and finding ways to adjust in life and business after unexpected events or setbacks

Learn why diversity is important in business and how to harness the power of diversity to transform and differentiate your business

Discover how Grant manages his time and priorities as a business person

Hear the qualities Grant thinks are essential for entrepreneurial success, and what he looks for in the small businesses he invests in

Learn three things about UPS to help set up your business for success

REGISTER NOW to learn more: https://www.1800member.com/upswebinarregistration