Issue brief: PPP loan forgiveness

The Department of Treasury and Small Business Administration yesterday released the form that borrowers must complete for loan forgiveness under the Paycheck Protection Program.



More explanation for this process is expected. The form, however, answers some of the questions that publishers have had, such as the scope of utilities payments that will be allowable.



The form is here:



https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/3245-0407-SBA-Form-3508-PPP-Forgiveness-Application.pdf