Kodak announces expanded collaboration with Microsoft to provide advanced business solutions for the printing industry

ROCHESTER, New York – Kodak is excited to announce the launch of the revolutionary KODAK PRINERGY On Demand Business Solutions. Kodak has collaborated with leading software providers including Microsoft, PrintVis and VPress to create one of the first and only comprehensive software solutions for all applications and printers of any size.

Kodak’s PRINERGY On Demand Business Solutions provide scalable, automated, end-to-end solutions that cover requirements from order to cash and procurement to pay. These new solutions help printers manage their entire business processes conveniently, smoothly and efficiently, eliminating the complexity and costs of integrating, updating and maintaining numerous standalone software products from different suppliers.

PRINERGY On Demand Business Solutions combine full-featured Office, CRM, ERP and MIS functionality with collaboration solutions, web-to-print and the PRINERGY On Demand production workflow in a single fully integrated cloud-based solutions platform. The cutting-edge software is hosted on Microsoft Azure, which provides security and the highest levels of availability. Kodak has enhanced the software with industry-specific analytics and AI capabilities, and takes care of integration, IT administration and ongoing maintenance through real-time Managed Services. The print-specific ERP / MIS component based on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central came from PrintVis while VPress contributed advanced web-to-print, e-commerce storefront and VDP authoring functionality.

“Kodak’s PRINERGY On Demand Business Solutions bring the convenience and cost effectiveness of fully-integrated, subscription-based software solutions to the printing industry,” commented Todd Bigger, Vice President, Print, Kodak. “Printers get the peace of mind of seamless, automated, print-specific solutions without the finger-pointing, complexity and hidden costs of having to integrate products from different vendors.”

“Delivering operational flexibility, actionable insights, and streamlined workflows, Microsoft Dynamics Business Central helps Kodak provide solutions that allow customers to focus more on their own customers and less on managing software and servers’,” said Cecilia Flombaum, Ecosystem Lead for Microsoft Business Applications at Microsoft.

“We are excited to work with Kodak as a new PrintVis Partner. PrintVis’ overall market presence will be strengthened with Kodak’s strong reputation and expertise in the print industry,” said Kasper Tomshøj, Chief Executive Officer, PrintVis. “Together we are able to deliver a full array of print-specific software for customers on a global scale.”

KODAK PRINERGY On Demand Business Solutions are available in the USA, Canada and Western Europe from the 1 January 2021. For more information, please visit www.kodak.com/go/prinergysolutions.

Kodak and Prinergy are trademarks of Eastman Kodak Company. Kodak is a global technology company focused on print and advanced materials & chemicals. We provide industry-leading hardware, software, consumables and services primarily to customers in commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing and entertainment. We are committed to environmental stewardship and ongoing leadership in developing sustainable solutions. Our broad portfolio of superior products, responsive support and world-class R&D make Kodak solutions a smart investment for customers looking to improve their profitability and drive growth. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at Kodak.com and engage with us on Twitter @KodakPrint and on LinkedIn at Kodak Print.