Legacy.com announces 38 new obituary-hosting partnerships

ABOUT LEGACY.COM



Legacy.com is the global leader in digital obituaries, serving 40 million users each month. We partner with thousands of local news providers and funeral homes in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K., delivering innovative memorialization solutions that help families everywhere honor and remember their loved ones. Legacy’s partners benefit from unparalleled scale and expertise, innovative e-commerce services, and award-winning customer support. Legacy is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Visit sales.legacy.com for more information.