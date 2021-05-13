Legacy.com announces 38 new obituary-hosting partnerships
May 13, 2021
CHICAGO — Legacy.com is pleased to announce the launch of obituary-hosting relationships with 38 new local media organizations. These launches increase the reach of Legacy’s industry-leading memorialization platform, one that offers partners enhanced revenue opportunities and connects hyperlocal audiences to local funeral information, grief resources, and end-of-life service providers.
“This last year has only reinforced what Legacy has long believed: local news matters,” says Stopher Bartol, CEO of Legacy.com. “We’re honored to help these partners find new revenue sources and keep their communities connected with a central place to gather online and remember those they’ve lost.”
2021 launches to date include:
APG of Southern Minnesota
- Faribault Daily News
- Le Sueur County News
- Northfield News
- Lonsdale Area News-Review
- Peter Herald
- Owatonna People’s Press
- Kenyon Leader
- Waseca County News
APG of Southern Wisconsin
- Beloit Daily News
- Daily Jefferson County Union
- Watertown Daily Times
- The Gazette
- Waunakee Tribune
- Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
- Deforest Times Tribune
- The Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
- Lodi Enterprise & Poynette Press
- Milton Courier
- Sun Prairie Star
- The Courier
- Lake Mills Leader
Essex Media Group
Independent
Lee Enterprises
Newspapers of New England
Paxton Media Group
Phillips Media
Santa Maria CA News Media Inc
Sightline Media Group
Weeklys Newspaper Group
Learn more about Legacy’s online memorialization technology and digital media resources at sales.legacy.com.
ABOUT LEGACY.COM
Legacy.com is the global leader in digital obituaries, serving 40 million users each month. We partner with thousands of local news providers and funeral homes in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K., delivering innovative memorialization solutions that help families everywhere honor and remember their loved ones. Legacy’s partners benefit from unparalleled scale and expertise, innovative e-commerce services, and award-winning customer support. Legacy is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Visit sales.legacy.com for more information.