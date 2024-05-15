Mirabel Technologies Sales Support team wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 18th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

On April 18, 2024, the team at Mirabel Technologies announced that the sales support team won a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Sales Team category in the 18th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 44 nations and territories, were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Mirabel Technologies was nominated in the Sales Team category for the Sales Support Team of the Year in Technology Industries.

“This accolade is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our dedicated data specialists, product experts, video producer, marketing manager, and development team,” Mirabel Technologies President Mark McCormick said. “Together, they ensure our sales team is equipped with the essential tools, leads, and product insights needed to thrive in the dynamic landscape of technology. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to empowering not only our sales team, but also our clients, with cutting-edge resources and unwavering support, driving success for our clients and our organization.

“It is also worth noting that we are incredibly proud to have secured the Bronze Stevie Award, especially considering the caliber of competition. We came in second to fortune 500 company IBM who clinched the Gold.”

ABOUT NEWSPAPER MANAGER

One of the first Software as a Service companies in the country, Newspaper Manager serves over 23,000 magazines, newspapers, websites and events in over 25 different countries.