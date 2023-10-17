Mirabel Technologies welcomes new clients

Mirabel Technologies is proud to have welcomed over 200 magazines, newspapers, newsletters, websites, and events to our family of clients during the second and third quarters of 2023.

Among the magazines and newspapers that joined the Mirabel software family are Archer County News, Northern Wilds Magazine, Midlands Business Journal, The Business Journal Newspaper, Ball State University's The Daily News, WCN Digital, Catholic Star Herald, The St. Louis American, Inspire Black Louisville, The Bugle Newspaper, Shildon Town Crier, Marinalife Magazine, Greenwich Sentinel, Brooklyn Daily Eagle, LUX Lifestyles, and Star Advertiser.

Mirabel President Mark McCormick continues to see an acceleration of companies transitioning to Magazine Manager and Newspaper Manager as the year continues.

“In an industry as dynamic and challenging as magazine and newspaper publishing, it's not just about weathering storms but also seizing new opportunities on the horizon," McCormick said. "Our commitment to staying at the forefront of the publishing industry has led us to continually evolve and enhance our solutions, empowering our clients to thrive in an ever-changing landscape."

Mirabel Technologies is the world's leading publishing media software provider, servicing over 23,000+ magazines, newspapers, websites, and events in over 20 countries.