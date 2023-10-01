Missouri Press executive elected NAM president

DENVER — The executive director of the Missouri Press Association was elected president of Newspaper Association Managers Inc. (NAM), during the group's 100th Annual Summer Conference Aug. 4 in Denver, the city where the organization was founded in 1923.

Mark Maassen will serve a one-year term as president of NAM. A journalism graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia, Maassen spent three decades in sales and management at the Kansas City Star before joining Missouri Press as chief executive in 2015.

Also elected to officer positions were Vice President Brian Allfrey, executive director of the Utah Press Association, and Secretary Phil Lucey, executive director of the North Carolina Press Association. Emily Bradbury, executive director of the Kansas Press Association, was elected to serve a three-year term on the board.

Laurie Hieb, executive director of the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association, becomes immediate past president. Continuing director is Ashley Wimberley, executive director of the Arkansas Press Association. Past President Layne Bruce, executive director of the Mississippi Press Association, serves as the organization's clerk.

Celebrating its centennial year in 2023, NAM is a consortium of state, provincial and national trade groups representing the newspaper media industry in the United States and Canada.