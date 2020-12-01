Mullen acquires weeklies in three states

J. Louis Mullen has added titles in three states: The Emmons County Record in Linton, North Dakota; the Prairie Pioneer in Pollock, South Dakota; and Harlan Newspapers in Iowa.

Mullen purchased the Emmons County Record and the Prairie Pioneer from long-time owners Allan and Leah Burke, who were ready to retire. He purchased Harlan Newspapers from the Mores family.

Wyoming-based Mullen owns weekly newspapers in North Dakota, South Dakota, Michigan, Oregon, and Washington.