New journalism fellowship, deadline May 22

The WW Higher Education Media Fellowship supports working U.S. journalists interested in learning more about and covering issues related to post-secondary career and technical education (CTE).



Selected Fellows are awarded $10,000 — $5,000 as a stipend and $5,000 towards a postsecondary CTE reporting project. The six-month, non-residential program begins with an expense-paid CTE symposium where Fellows are paired with a mentor. Following the symposium, Fellows must complete a reporting project, such as a special report or series. Additional professional development funding and opportunities are available to Fellows.

The application deadline is May 22, 2020.

Learn more here.