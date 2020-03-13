NNA launches public notice house ad contest

The National Newspaper Association is launching a house ad contest — with a focus on the importance of public notices in newspapers.

The winning NNA member-newspaper graphic artist will receive $250 and the newspaper will receive a complimentary registration to the Jacksonville convention, Oct. 1-3, 2020.

The winning house ads will be used by NNA and member newspapers only, and should be easily customizable.

The winning newspaper/graphic artist will assign the rights to NNA/NNA members to use for marketing and branding.

Please create ads in various sizes that can be customized, with the following specifications: high resolution; CMYK color; includes the NNA logo (found here) and the verbiage, "This newspaper is a member of the National Newspaper Association."

Suggested copy for the public notice house ads:

1. Read. Know. Participate. The public notices in this newspaper are your right to know.

2. Most people keep track of public actions through the notices in the newspaper.

3. Voters: be informed. Public notices are placed in this newspaper for your benefit.

4. Website? Which website, where? They are not always easy to find. Your public notices are right here in the local paper.

5. There is no better place to hide something than on the internet. Find your public notices right here. In print

6. Sunshine, public notices, informed voters. The three-legged stool of democracy.

7. What have they got to hide? Some legislators want to take away your public notices. They make YOU do the work instead of us. Public notices in the newspaper bring the notices to you.

You will also find helpful data from our Readership Survey found here: https://www.nna.org/annual-readership-survey-confirms-community-newspaper-readers-are-voters

Enter here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/publicnoticecontest