NNA members gather to play Bingo
Feb 25, 2021
On Feb. 4, about 20 NNA members from across the country gathered for the first purely-social event of the year, Bingo.
Thanks to Devlyn Brooks, president of Modulist out of Fargo, North Dakota, for sponsoring and hosting!
WINNERS
Regular Bingo ($10 winners + Modulist tote bag with goodies)
- Gary Sosniecki, retired, Lebanon, Missouri
- Bev Keller, The Budget, Sugarcreek, Ohio
- NNAF President Matt Adelman’s grandson Matt, Douglas (Wyoming) Budget
- NNA Chair Brett Wesner, Wesner Publications, Cordell, Oklahoma
- Mishayla Buchannan, Ravellette Publications, Philip, South Dakota
- Luann Schindler, Summerland Advocate-Messenger, Clearwater, Nebraska
Blackout Bingo ($200 from Modulist + $50 from NNA)
- Mary Huber, Archbold (Ohio) Buckeye
- Cheryl Williams, Monroe County Reporter, Forsyth, Georgia
- Peggy Scott, Leader Publications, Festus, Missouri
- Bev Keller, The Budget, Sugarcreek, Ohio
- Terri House, The Pagosa Springs (Colorado) SUN