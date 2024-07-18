Join your NNA friends for Bingo!

Join your NNA friends for Bingo ⁠on Thursday, July 18, at *8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/6 p.m. MT/5 p.m. PT — big thanks to our sponsor, Column!

Attendees will have the opportunity to win monetary prizes!

We will play using the web/mobile application Zoom. Bingo cards will be emailed to you prior to the meeting.

FREE to NNA members; open to the public for $30 registration fee.

Register here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/bingo_july18

*We will play for approximately 1.5 hours.