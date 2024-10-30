National Newspaper Association Foundation

The National Newspaper Association Foundation (NNAF) is the educational arm and sister organization of the National Newspaper Association.

NNAF’s mission is to promote news literacy, protect the First Amendment, and enhance the quality, role and capabilities of community newspapers and community journalists.

It does so by helping local news providers survive and thrive through training, education and networking opportunities that enhance their operations and strengthen their newsrooms.

How you can help

Including NNAF in your annual charitable giving plan not only demonstrates your commitment to the future of community newspapers, but it also helps ensure access to essential training and resources that help the industry thrive.

NNAF is a 501 (c)(3) organization, which means your contribution may be tax deductible (a tax advisor can help you determine deduction eligibility). Our new online giving platform makes it easier than ever to donate to NNAF.