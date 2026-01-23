Free Lenfest Institute advisory service open to NNA members

How can America’s newspapers pursue philanthropy?

Almost a third of America’s newspaper executives say they are placing a top priority on expanding philanthropic support in 2026 according to a recent Blue Engine - Lenfest Newspaper Executive Insights Poll

If you’re among them or you’re curious about how to grow your philanthropic funding, join a Lenfest Beyond Print Community of Practice workshop on how to best position yourself for growing philanthropic support of your newspaper.

What You Will Learn:

Actionable Strategies: Learn how to identify potential local funders and understand the role national funders can – and won’t – play in local news.

Positioning and Pitching: Understand how successful newspapers have positioned themselves to receive philanthropic support.

Organizational Infrastructure: Understand the necessary structure to accept and steward philanthropic gifts.

Featuring Leaders in Media Philanthropy and Local News Fundraising:

Ken Doctor, CEO, Lookout Local

Patrick Dorsey, Publisher, The Santa Fe New Mexican

Cierra Hinton, Development Director, Blue Engine Collaborative

Moderated by David Grant, Director of Partnerships, Blue Engine Collaborative

Date: Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026

Time: 4-5 p.m. ET/3-4 p.m. CT/2-3 p.m. MT/1-2 p.m. PT

Investing in this workshop is investing in the long-term financial health and editorial excellence of your local news organization. Don't miss this opportunity to build a clear plan for your philanthropic future.

Register here: https://lenfestinstitute-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/axK61w0SRmyLGa7a-yuHMw#/registration