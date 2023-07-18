Ogden Newspapers exploring options for new ownership of The Maui News

MAUI, Hawaii — The Ogden Newspapers announced June 26, 2023, that it is exploring options for the possible sale of their Maui Publishing group and is planning to accept offers from interested parties over the next few weeks.

“Our ultimate goal is the long-term health of The Maui News and to find the best model to allows us to continue to serve readers, visitors and local businesses as the key source of local news and information,” Chris Minford, the publisher of The Maui News Group, said.

“We have invested considerable resources and effort into improving operations, and it is possible that the best long-term solution will be an innovative one,” Minford added. “The dynamics of local news ownership is changing in some parts of the country and Maui is no exception.”

Contract negotiations between The Maui News and the Pacific Media Workers Guild, which represents Maui Publishing Group union members, have been ongoing for several years. Recently signs have been appearing in the windows of local businesses calling for Ogden to “sell locally.”

“We are proud of the work that has been done in Maui,” Cameron Williams, a fifth-generation owner and chief revenue officer of Ogden Newspapers, said. “Since 2000, the newspaper has successfully transitioned into a modern, multimedia news outlet and is a credit to the local staff. However, if the time has come for the next chapter, we are willing to consider options to make that happen.”

Ogden’s announcement presents a special opportunity for a buyer with an appreciation for Maui and the long history of The Maui News, the company said in a news release. Founded in 1900, The Maui News is the primary source of local news on the island, reaching readers in print and on mauinews.com, which gets more than one million page views a month, according to the company.

The Maui News serves all of Maui County, covering the islands of Maui, Molokai and Lanai. The company was owned by Maui businessman Henry Perrine Baldwin from 1905 until Baldwin’s descendants sold it to Ogden Newspapers in February 2000.

The Ogden Newspapers is a fifth-generation, family-owned media company that publishes award-winning newspapers, websites and magazines serving 65 communities in 16 states.

All inquiries should be made directly to Sara April at Dirks, Van Essen & April at (505) 820-2700 or sara@dirksvanessen.com.