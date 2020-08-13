OIG conducting an audit to evaluate mail service during the pandemic

NNA is distributing a survey at the request of the USPS Inspector General’s office. That office’s responsibility is to examine whether the Postal Service is meeting its obligations. In this case, it wants to know how well communications worked during the early onset of the pandemic ⁠— March 13, 2020, through May 31, 2020.

This is a short survey. NNA would appreciate a moment of your time to respond to it by COB Friday, August 14, 2020.

Note the following:

You can only take the survey once per computer. If you try to take it more than once, you will get an error message saying you already completed it.

Once you begin the survey, please complete it in one sitting. Partially, incomplete surveys will show up as already being taken on the computer and you will get an error message.

Feel free to forward this article link to others.

See the survey here.