Podcasting is an effective, low-cost way to expand your presence online

The COVID-19 outbreak has really accelerated the need for many publishers to adapt — and that doesn’t just mean updating websites more frequently.

In order to truly adapt, you need to take advantage of all the different kinds of digital media available online and leverage it to generate new readers, new advertisers, and ultimately, new revenue.

One effective, low-cost way to expand your presence online is to launch a podcast.

Our-Hometown CEO Matt Larson recently connected with Tom Lappas of the Henrico Citizen, who started producing the Henrico News Minute podcast last fall. They discuss discuss the Citizen’s foray into podcasting; listen to the interview, which includes some tips on getting started and other general information: https://our-hometown.com/starting-a-podcast/