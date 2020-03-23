Pub Aux Live! Building Community Support

About the program: Dennis Switzer of KKTY Radio and NNA President Matthew Adelman, publisher of the Douglas (Wyoming) Budget, will discuss building community support — not only to keep media doing what we do in a crisis, but how to help the businesses who have been, and will be, our advertisers again.

Join this program (FREE for NNA members; $30 for non-members) on Wednesday, March 25, at 3 p.m. Central: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/pubauxlive_buildingsupport