Pub Aux Live! Designing Civics

The Weekly-Press of Pinckneyville, Illinois, made more than $2,000 and generated lots of positive buzz about the newspaper with its annual ad design contest.

Publisher Jeff Egbert and staff presold ad space, created a template (rectangle with a company's basic info) and handed it out to students. It became a civics lesson for students and a fun art project. Advertisers voted for winners. No advertiser turned Egbert down for this!

Registration open for live program, Friday, April 17 at 2 p.m. Central: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/pubauxlive_designing_civics