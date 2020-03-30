Recruitology offers special pricing for the months of April and May

Like you, we’re monitoring the latest news about the coronavirus. We realize that there is much uncertainty now and for the future. However, we are working as a team to make sure you have the information and resources you need to keep succeeding in your roles.

While a number of industries have temporarily slowed down, certain sectors are — and will continue to — hire.

As you work with your employers, try to focus on the following industries:

All healthcare (examples: registered nurses, med techs, aides)

Government

Biotech (examples: technicians, project managers, researchers, communication experts)

Pharmaceuticals (examples: engineers, interns, administrators, sales reps)

Essential retail (examples: Amazon warehouse stockers, grocery store staff )

Nonprofits

Misc. (examples: cleaning crews)

To support you right now — and help these industries hire critical personnel — Recruitology has created the following package for you to offer.

PROMOTIONAL PACKAGE

The Promotional Package consists of one posting to each of these top Recruitology networks: MaxRecruit™

Veterans Network

Diversity Network

Social Network

AfterCollege Note: this is also known as our “ACMax” package bundle WHY THIS PACKAGE IS GREAT FOR EMPLOYERS

One posting will go to job seekers on prominent aggregators such as Indeed®, ZipRecruiter®, Glassdoor® and Nexxt®, as well as top networks like Veterans and Diversity. Purchasing as a package saves employers around 33% off normal rates. Employers can secure their posting credits at this low rate and use them to post now or in the future. Credits can be used up to 12 months after purchase. RATES

The wholesale rate for this package will be $105 for the months of April and May, an excellent value. Employers can buy in bulk to lock these packages in before rates go up. Our recommended retail rate is $200, but as always, you should set the retail rate that is appropriate for your market. Be sure to offer employers multiple postings. Job wrapping is available for larger orders. EASY TO PARTICIPATE

Just tell us you want to participate and we will get you up and running. Sell this package via the Recruitology portal or via job feed to us. We’ll give you a feed tag.

Lastly, here is a message we encourage you to send to your employers: Employer-Facing Communication

We look forward to working together to help all our communities; please let us know what else we can do to support you and your teams.