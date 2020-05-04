Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press offers HIPAA guidebook

Medical privacy laws can confuse the most savvy journalist and give public officials a reason not to disclose information that should be provided to the public under state open records laws.

During the pandemic, a new wave of concerns about the application of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) are coming from NNA newsrooms.



The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press has just updated its very useful guidebook on HIPAA. Journalists can access it here: https://www.rcfp.org/resources/covid-19/#journalists-guide-to-hipaa-during-covid-19

NNA thanks the Reporters Committee for its excellent work to assist local newsrooms during this difficult time.