Richardson to lead Tennessee Press

Daniel Richardson, publisher of the Carroll County News Leader and group publisher of the eastern division of Magic Valley Publishing Co., is the new president of the Tennessee Press Association.

Congratulate Daniel: daniel@newsleaderonline.com or (731) 418-4001.

He was elected on July 17 during the Concurrent TPA Board of Directors Meeting and Business Session.

Daniel is the youngest son of Dennis and Lisa Richardson, with Dennis having founded Magic Valley Publishing Co. in 1983. Daniel is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a 2012 graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin. He resides in Camden with his wife, Lena, and three daughters: Emmalyn, 7, Elizabeth, 5, and Ella, 2. He is a member of the Camden Church of Christ and the Camden Rotary Club.