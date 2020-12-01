RJI now accepting applications for the 15th fellowship class of innovators

The Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute is now accepting 2021-22 RJI Fellowship applications from individuals or organizations with an innovative journalism project idea that could also benefit the industry.

Potential project ideas could include devising new strategies or models to solve a problem, building new tools, creating a prototype or advancing a prototype so it’s ready to launch.

This year’s fellowship projects address the increasing challenges in covering climate change, unpublishing, harassment of marginalized journalists and more.

RJI will be hosting its 15th class of fellows in 2021–22. Since launching in 2004, the fellowship program has hosted a wide variety of entrepreneurs and innovators who have come from different backgrounds, including large legacy newsrooms and small nonprofits.

“Our fellows are trailblazers, creative thinkers, determined doers and great partners,” says Randy Picht, RJI’s executive director. “If that sounds like you, then it’s time to apply.”

RJI’s eight-month fellowship is a flexible program with three types of fellowship options — residential, nonresidential and institutional — that give fellows the time, space and resources they need to work on projects.

“I have felt absolutely supported and backed by people who didn’t know anything about us before,” says Dagmar Thiel, USA Director of Fundamedios.“I became part of a community of professionals that believe in change and also believes it is important to listen to the voice and needs of minorities.” Fundamedios is working on a diagnostic and database of threats, online and offline harassment of Latino journalists working in the U.S.

Fellows can either choose to work from RJI’s headquarters in Columbia, Missouri, with a residential fellowship and an $80,000 stipend, or they can choose to work from the location of their choice with a nonresidential fellowship or with their newsroom or organization with an institutional fellowship. Both institutional and nonresidential fellowships come with a $20,000 stipend.

Fellows get access to the intellectual and technological resources of RJI and the Missouri School of Journalism, including access to programmers, support to conduct market research and paid students to produce multimedia content.

Fellowships are open to anyone above the age of 18 from around the world. Applications are due December 18, 2020.

Visit rjionline.org/fellowships for more information and a list of the fellowship application questions.

Jennifer Nelson is the senior information specialist at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. Previously, she was the news editor of the Osceola (Iowa) Sentinel-Tribune.