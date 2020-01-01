Safety vests

Ensure your staff stands apart from the crowd.

Newspaper employees working along federal highways are also required to wear a specific type of high-visibility safety vest. The new U.S. Department of Transportation regulation requires media representatives who work within the rights-of-way of federal-aid highways to wear a specific type of high visibility vest. This applies to all newspaper employees — not just reporters and photographers.

The required garment is an ANSI Class II-2004-107 safety vest. For sizes Small, Medium, Large/XLarge, the price is $19.50 plus shipping and handling.

For sizes up to 4XLarge, the price is $21.50 plus shipping and handling.

Small is available in safety orange and safety yellow with PRESS only.

Medium is available in safety yellow only and with PRESS only.

L/XL are safety yellow with PRESS and NNA logo.

2XL, 3XL and 4XL are available in safety orange and safety yellow with PRESS only.

Order here: https://nna.formstack.com/forms/safetyvests